Eva Longoria says David Beckham is a ‘great cook’

Eva Longoria said David Beckham is a “great cook” as she shared his secret to making the perfect Shepherd’s pie – ketchup.

The Desperate Housewives star, 45, is a close friend of the Beckhams and said the former England captain is an expert in the kitchen.

He shared his tip for Shepherd’s pie with Longoria, who revealed it to Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast.

Eva Longoria said David Beckham is an expert in the kitchen (Matt Crossick/PA)

“David’s a great cook,” Longoria said. “He didn’t teach me, but he told me the trick is ketchup.”

She added: “I don’t think I’ve taught him anything. He makes a good Bolognese. He’s very much into cooking. You can see from his Instagram.

“Victoria always introduces me to new things, there were these crackers. I was like ‘what is it?’ She’s always hip to the newest healthy food.”

Ex-Manchester United footballer Beckham, 45, discussed his love of food during his 2017 appearance on Desert Island Discs.

The book he chose to be castaway with was cookery book On Fire by Francis Mallmann.

Longoria, who campaigned for Joe Biden during his successful White House bid, also discussed the impact the pandemic has had on charities.

Her foundation helps to improve education for women and girls of Latin American origin or descent.

Longoria said: “We’re used to having events and galas and visiting the places we’re actually supporting and meeting the people. That’s what I miss about it.

“I will say though, for the Eva Longoria Foundation, we’ve actually been able to help more people because we’re virtual so we’ve kept everything, moved everything online and virtually and that’s really allowed us to have more reach and allows other people to have more access.”