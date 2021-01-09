Chrissy Teigen leads celebrity reaction to Donald Trump Twitter ban

Chrissy Teigen leads celebrity reaction to Donald Trump Twitter ban

Chrissy Teigen could not hide her glee after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter (Ian West/PA)

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 13:54
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Chrissy Teigen could not hide her glee after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter.

The outgoing president’s access to his main method of communication was permanently revoked on Friday, with the social media website citing “the risk of further incitement of violence”.

Facebook has temporarily banned Mr Trump’s account following the scenes of mayhem in Washington DC on Wednesday, when his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Model and TV presenter Teigen has been a frequent critic of Mr Trump and he once called her “filthy mouthed” on Twitter.

She was overjoyed with his ban, writing: “AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH…”

Teigen was not the only celebrity to react to the news, with many Hollywood figures revelling in the fact Mr Trump’s account had been banned.

Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and wrote: “What the f*** took you so long @jack?”

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo said: “Thank you @Twitter & the board. #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy #RemoveTrumpNow.”

Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg tweeted “Finally” while author Stephen King also praised Twitter for the move and said it “makes me proud to be a twitterhead”.

Mr Trump, who is due to leave office on January 20, released a statement saying he had been negotiating with other websites and promised a “big announcement soon”.

He added: “Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely.”

More in this section

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Emotional Kim Kardashian West wraps filming on family’s reality TV show
Investitures at Buckingham Palace Tributes to Seven Up director Michael Apted after his death at 79
Internet Browsing Stock Glasgow Film Festival to go virtual after lockdown restrictions introduced
trumppa-sourceplace: uk
Investitures at Buckingham Palace

Michael Apted was a ‘beacon of light’ in the film industry, says Up cast member

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices