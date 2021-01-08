Police Academy star Marion Ramsey dies aged 73

Police Academy star Marion Ramsey has died at the age of 73.

The actress and Broadway star was best known for her role as squeaky-voiced officer Laverne Hooks in the film franchise.

She died suddenly on Thursday at her Los Angeles home, her agent said.

Ramsey’s “passion for performing and sharing her heart with the world was immense”, her management team at Roger Paul Inc said in a statement.

Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival Marion Ramsey's management team

“Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival.

“The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her and always love her.”

Her voice was “unique and gentle, equally fitting her golden generous spirit, and humorous disposition”.

Ramsey was born in Philadelphia and her career began with a guest starring role on The Jeffersons in 1976.

She was also a regular on Cos, Bill Cosby’s sketch show.

Her breakout role was as Officer Hooks and she continued to be a hit in the film sequels.

On stage, Ramsey starred opposite Bette Davis in Miss Moffat, appeared on Broadway and toured the US in Hello, Dolly!

She was “particularly proud”, according to her agent, of being the inspiration for one of the three main characters in Broadway’s Dreamgirls, which went on to become a film.

She had voice roles in Robot Chicken and The Addams Family cartoon.

No cause of death has been given.