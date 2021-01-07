Jessie Cave’s newborn son out of hospital after catching Covid-19

Jessie Cave (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 20:41
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn son is out of hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of the hit books, welcomed Tenn in October after a “traumatic” delivery that left him in the neonatal unit.

On Tuesday the 33-year-old revealed he had caught the virus and they were back in hospital, but reassured her followers that Tenn was “doing well” and the doctors were being “vigilant and cautious”.

Cave shared an update on Thursday, writing on Instagram: “Baby is home now. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody. Amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster.”

She also shared a series of photos from their stay, including a note with her busy feeding schedule on it.

Paloma Faith had been among those sending messages of support.

The pop star, who is pregnant with her second child, wrote: “Sending so much love to you all …. having one soon and the anxiety is real! God bless the NHS!”

Podcaster and author Elizabeth Day shared a series of heart emojis.

Cave and her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, are already parents to Donnie, five, and Margot, three.

They had originally named their baby boy Abraham “Bam” Benjamin but announced in December they had changed his name to Tenn.

After giving birth, Cave detailed how he was delivered 40 minutes after her waters broke, saying: “This has been a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.”

