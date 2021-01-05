Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave reveals newborn baby has Covid-19

Jessie Cave (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 10:34
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of the hit books, welcomed baby boy Tenn in October after a “traumatic” delivery that left her son in the neonatal unit.

She wrote on Instagram: “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive.

“He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.

“Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year.

“Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth.

“Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 …. please wish baby a speedy recovery.

“He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.) Love and best wishes to everyone.”

Cave and her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, are already parents to Donnie, five, and Margot, three.

They had originally named their baby boy Abraham “Bam” Benjamin but announced in December they had changed his name to Tenn.

After giving birth, Cave detailed how he was delivered 40 minutes after her waters broke, saying: “This has been a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.”

