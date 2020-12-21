Lizzo shares clip of her mother receiving surprise Christmas present

Lizzo shares clip of her mother receiving surprise Christmas present
Lizzo gave a car to her mother for Christmas (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 08:00
Tom Horton, PA

Lizzo has shared a video of her giving a car to her mother for Christmas.

The singer said in an Instagram post she wanted to “spoil” her, adding that she remembers previously wanting to be able to “provide for my family” after her father died.

She gave her a black Audi which had been wrapped in a large ribbon.

Alongside the video, Lizzo, 32, wrote: “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family..

“I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

In the video her mother is led out to a driveway with her eyes closed.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

After opening her eyes and seeing the car she then hugged Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, and thanked her.

“You see these things on television and you never expect this to happen to you,” her mother said.

More in this section

Film - Royal Command Film Performance - "Mudlark" - Empire Cinema, Leicester Square The nation’s favourite Christmas film is crowned
Ariana Grande Positions album Singer Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez
Carry On and Friday Night Dinner actress Rosalind Knight dies aged 87 Carry On and Friday Night Dinner actress Rosalind Knight dies aged 87
lizzopa-sourceplace: uk
Lizzo shares clip of her mother receiving surprise Christmas present

Juno star Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as trans

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices