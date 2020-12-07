Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s mansion

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen (Dennis Van Tine/PA)
Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 16:41
Associated Press Reporter

Police have arrested a man they say broke into a mansion owned by American footballer Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself at home.

Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, responded to the home at around 6am after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.

The man was found lying on a sofa in the basement.

Bundchen and Brady were not at home during the break-in (Aurore Marechal/PA)

No-one was at home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Police described the suspect as a 34-year-old homeless man, but his name was not released. He faces arraignment on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering.

The mansion on 5 acres is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, The Boston Globe reported this month. It had most recently been listed at 33.9 million US dollars.

