Dionne Warwick asks key question of Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd

Dionne Warwick has asked a key question of Chance The Rapper – since he obviously raps, why does he need to include that fact in his stage name?
The 79-year-old That’s What Friends Are For singer also directed a pointed question to singer The Weeknd about his own choice of stage name.
She wrote on Twitter: “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”
She added: “I am now Dionne the Singer.”
Warwick also gave a clue as to why this question might have been on her mind, continuing: “‘Holy by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now.”
Chance, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, did not offer an explanation to Warwick but instead replied: “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!”
Warwick responded: “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”
Chance then added: “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”
Warwick then turned her attention to Canadian musician The Weeknd, real name, Abel Tesfaye.
She wrote: “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd.
“If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.”
The Weeknd is yet to offer Warwick an explanation but he did reply: “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day.”