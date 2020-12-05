Naya Rivera’s Glee co-stars launch Christmas fundraising drive in her memory

Naya Rivera’s former Glee castmates have launched a Christmas fundraising effort in her memory.

The 33-year-old’s co-stars have started a GoFundMe page for Alexandria House in Los Angeles, which provides emergency housing for women and children.

Rivera, who drowned at a lake in Southern California in July, had been involved with the charity before her death, according to the GoFundMe page.

So far, it has raised more than 58,000 dollars (£43,000).

Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester on Glee, shared the page on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption: “Let’s cherish the beautiful giving spirit of our friend Naya Rivera. We started a GoFundMe to raise funds for Naya’s favourite charity, Alexandria House in Los Angeles. Please help us give to those in need this holiday season.”

The page is called SNIXXMAS Charity Drive and the Glee stars explained Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the show, used to host an annual Christmas party dubbed “Snixxmas”.

The page reads: “If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties. The best of them all was her annual Christmas party, which she dubbed Snixxmas. Snixxmas was like Naya herself … sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn’t only glitz, glamour and gay apparel.

“Every holiday season, Naya found ways to give back. Recently, Naya began working with a local non-profit in Los Angeles called Alexandria House. She not only raised and contributed funds for them, but also volunteered her time and effort to the organisation.”