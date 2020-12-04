Celebrities enlist help of their children for Christmas Jumper Day pictures

Celebrities enlist help of their children for Christmas Jumper Day pictures

Celebrities including Myleene Klass enlisted the help of their children to photograph them for Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day (Save The Children/PA)

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 07:49
Keiran Southern, PA

Celebrities enlisted their own little helpers to photograph them for Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Stars including Myleene Klass, Claudia Winkleman, Konnie Huq and Natasha Kaplinsky posed in festive knits ahead of the annual event next week and were pictured at home by their children.

Save The Children said its Christmas Jumper Day – which asks those taking part to donate £2 (€2.21) – has raised more than £25 million (€27.6m) since launching in 2012.

Konnie Huq was photographed by her son for Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day (Save The Children/PA)

Singer and TV presenter Klass, a Save The Children ambassador, was photographed by daughters Ava, 13, and nine-year-old Hero.

She said: “I have seen for myself where the money raised on Christmas Jumper Day goes and it really does make a huge difference to some of the world’s most vulnerable children.

“Join me and the kids, dig out last year’s sparkly knits, get your families and your colleagues involved, and help raise money to support Save The Children’s work here in the UK and across the world on Friday December 11.”

Scottish actress Ashley Jensen was photographed by 11-year-old son Francis.

Ashley Jensen is taking part in Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day (Save The Childen/PA)

She said: “I’ve supported Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day for many years now so I was incredibly happy to still be able to take part in this DIY photoshoot with my son.

“I have to say, he wasn’t too enthusiastic at first but we both really got into the festive spirit in the end.”

Jensen wore a jumper from Save The Children’s vintage range and encouraged others to re-use old items.

Other celebrities who took part in the Christmas Jumper Day At Home were model Laura Bailey and actor Parker Sawyer.

More in this section

Warner Bros’ 2021 films will arrive on HBO Max on same day as in US cinemas Warner Bros’ 2021 films will arrive on HBO Max on same day as in US cinemas
Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day 5 Miley Cyrus offers insight into her ‘dysfunctional’ family Christmas
JUMPCUT launch Film industry is scared of taking risks, says Blue Story producer
jumperpa-sourceplace: uk
Graham Norton Show - London

Kylie Minogue hails boyfriend for impressing 100-year-old grandmother

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices