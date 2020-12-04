Celebrities enlist help of their children for Christmas Jumper Day pictures

Celebrities enlisted their own little helpers to photograph them for Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Stars including Myleene Klass, Claudia Winkleman, Konnie Huq and Natasha Kaplinsky posed in festive knits ahead of the annual event next week and were pictured at home by their children.

Save The Children said its Christmas Jumper Day – which asks those taking part to donate £2 (€2.21) – has raised more than £25 million (€27.6m) since launching in 2012.

Konnie Huq was photographed by her son for Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day (Save The Children/PA)

Singer and TV presenter Klass, a Save The Children ambassador, was photographed by daughters Ava, 13, and nine-year-old Hero.

She said: “I have seen for myself where the money raised on Christmas Jumper Day goes and it really does make a huge difference to some of the world’s most vulnerable children.

“Join me and the kids, dig out last year’s sparkly knits, get your families and your colleagues involved, and help raise money to support Save The Children’s work here in the UK and across the world on Friday December 11.”

Scottish actress Ashley Jensen was photographed by 11-year-old son Francis.

Ashley Jensen is taking part in Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day (Save The Childen/PA)

She said: “I’ve supported Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day for many years now so I was incredibly happy to still be able to take part in this DIY photoshoot with my son.

“I have to say, he wasn’t too enthusiastic at first but we both really got into the festive spirit in the end.”

Jensen wore a jumper from Save The Children’s vintage range and encouraged others to re-use old items.

Other celebrities who took part in the Christmas Jumper Day At Home were model Laura Bailey and actor Parker Sawyer.