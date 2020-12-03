Previously unreleased Britney Spears song arrives on singer’s birthday

Previously unreleased Britney Spears song arrives on singer’s birthday
A previously unreleased song from Britney Spears has arrived to celebrate the singer’s birthday (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 02:38
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A previously unheard song from Britney Spears was released to celebrate the singer’s birthday.

Swimming In the Stars had originally been set to appear on Spears’ 2016 album Glory, but did not make the cut. The song is available to stream now and a vinyl edition is on sale.

The previously unreleased track arrived as Spears turned 39.

Spears has been on a career break and has not performed live since October 2018.

The former pop princess is locked in an increasingly contentious court battle with her father over the terms of the conservatorship that has controlled much of her life since 2008.

At a hearing in Los Angeles last month, Spears’ lawyer told the court she was “afraid” of her father and wanted him ousted from the conservatorship.

He is resisting the move.

