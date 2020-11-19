Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Sir Don McCullin

Angelina Jolie is to direct a biopic of the British war photographer Sir Don McCullin.

The film, titled Unreasonable Behaviour, is based on his autobiography of the same name.

The film will tell the story of Sir Don growing up in London and later going on to cover major international conflicts.

The film is based on Sir Don McCullin’s autobiography Unreasonable Behaviour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jolie said: “I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film.

“I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity – his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences.

“We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism.”

Sir Don, who worked for The Observer and The Sunday Times, covered conflicts in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Sir Don McCullin has covered conflicts in Vietnam and Cambodia (Yui Mok/PA)

London’s Tate Britain art gallery hosted a major exhibition of his work last year.

Sir Don said: “Having reviewed Angelina’s last film on Cambodia (and having spent so much time during the war there), I was very impressed at how she made such a powerful and accurate representation of the place at that time.

“I feel as if I am in safe, capable and professional hands with her.”

