Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make their red carpet debut as a couple

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Transformers actress Fox, 34, has been dating the 30-year-old rapper since earlier this year after meeting on the set of upcoming film Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Fox dazzled in an asymmetrical green dress while Machine Gun Kelly showed off his chest tattoos with an open white top while walking the AMAs carpet in downtown Los Angeles.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Colson Baker, is set to perform at the AMAs, after releasing the album Tickets To My Downfall in September.

The couple was first spotted together in May, leading Fox’s estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they had separated late last year after 10 years of marriage. Fox and Green have three sons together.

Machine Gun Kelly said it was love at first sight when he spotted Fox.

Fox compared their relationship to “like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire”.

She said: “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”