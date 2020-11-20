Coming 2 America to launch on Amazon Prime in March

Coming 2 America to launch on Amazon Prime in March
Eddie Murphy reprises his role in Coming 2 America (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 16:40
Associated Press Reporter

Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, is coming to Amazon Prime Video next year.

Amazon Studios announced that the film, which reunited Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on its streaming service on March 5 2021.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalise a date.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Coming To America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.”

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

More in this section

Keanu Reeves pictured as rock and roll renegade in Cyberpunk 2077 game Keanu Reeves pictured as rock and roll renegade in Cyberpunk 2077 game
Sofia Coppola on Lost In Translation’s enigmatic final scene Sofia Coppola on Lost In Translation’s enigmatic final scene
Graham Norton Show - London K-pop superstars BTS hope new album will bring joy amid a difficult year
worlddigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Music Latin Grammys

Latin Grammys: Women retain normally male-dominated album of the year award

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices