Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland unite in first trailer for Chaos Walking

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland unite in first trailer for Chaos Walking
(Lionsgate/PA)
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 16:48
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland face a mysterious threat in the fast-paced first trailer for Chaos Walking.

The Star Wars actress, 28, and the Spider-Man star, 24, share the screen in Doug Liman’s big-screen adaptation of author Patrick Ness’s dystopian young adult novel series.

The two-minute teaser also features Nick Jonas, of Jonas Brothers fame, alongside a star-studded cast including David Oyelowo and Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Todd Hewitt (Holland) discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared.

Like all men still alive there, Hewitt is afflicted by “the Noise”, a force which puts all his thoughts on display.

Together they must defeat a mysterious threat facing the whole planet.

Daisy Ridley stars in the film (Lionsgate/PA)

Chaos Walking was originally due to launch in March 2019 but reshoots forced Lionsgate to push back the opening.

Fans were offered their first glimpse of Ridley and Holland in character back in October 2017.

The film, based on the young-adult book The Knife Of Never Letting Go, currently has no release date but the trailer promises it is “coming soon”.

Mads Mikkelsen is among the cast (Lionsgate/PA)

The cast also includes Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo and Kurt Sutter.

More in this section

Cineworld jobs Cineworld reportedly considering closures and rent cuts in restructuring move
Bright European Premiere - London Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air stars pay tribute to Uncle Phil actor James Avery
I'm A CelebrityÖ Get Me Out Of Here! I’m A Celebrity star faces third challenge this week after public vote
chaospa-sourceplace: uk
Joy Screening - London

Jameela Jamil among stars on US magazine’s list of most influential LGBTQ people

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices