Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland unite in first trailer for Chaos Walking

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland face a mysterious threat in the fast-paced first trailer for Chaos Walking.

The Star Wars actress, 28, and the Spider-Man star, 24, share the screen in Doug Liman’s big-screen adaptation of author Patrick Ness’s dystopian young adult novel series.

The two-minute teaser also features Nick Jonas, of Jonas Brothers fame, alongside a star-studded cast including David Oyelowo and Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Todd Hewitt (Holland) discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared.

Like all men still alive there, Hewitt is afflicted by “the Noise”, a force which puts all his thoughts on display.

Together they must defeat a mysterious threat facing the whole planet.

Daisy Ridley stars in the film (Lionsgate/PA)

Chaos Walking was originally due to launch in March 2019 but reshoots forced Lionsgate to push back the opening.

Fans were offered their first glimpse of Ridley and Holland in character back in October 2017.

The film, based on the young-adult book The Knife Of Never Letting Go, currently has no release date but the trailer promises it is “coming soon”.

Mads Mikkelsen is among the cast (Lionsgate/PA)

The cast also includes Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo and Kurt Sutter.