Jesy Nelson taking ‘extended’ break from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson is taking an “extended” break from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

The singer, 29, confirmed the news through a statement from the band’s management.

Nelson has missed a number of public appearances in recent weeks including the final of Little Mix’s BBC One talent show The Search and a performance at the MTV European Music Awards.

Little Mix Statement:



Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time. — Simon Jones (@simonjonespr) November 17, 2020

A statement from Little Mix’s publicist Simon Jones said: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

It is not known what is wrong with Nelson or how unwell she is.

Her hiatus comes shortly after the release of Confetti, Little Mix’s sixth studio album and first since departing Simon Cowell’s label Syco.

Little Mix (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two weeks ago, Nelson failed to appear during the live final of Little Mix The Search.

And last week she was absent from the MTV EMAs where Little Mix’s three other members – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – appeared as holograms.

During the virtual ceremony, they performed their hit Sweet Melodies, which was filmed in London.

The band are scheduled to embark on a UK tour next April after initially postponing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

.@littlemix could sing me sweet melodies every day for the rest of my life and I'd never complain!! 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/3x7wKf14ah — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 8, 2020

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Cowell later launched another version of The X Factor, called The Band, to rival the girl group’s The Search.

Nelson has spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and previously revealed in a BBC documentary called Odd One Out that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

The programme won her the award for best factual entertainment at the 2020 National Television Awards.