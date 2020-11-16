David Copperfield halts Las Vegas show after technician tests positive for Covid

David Copperfield halts Las Vegas show after technician tests positive for Covid
Illusionist David Copperfield (AP/John Locher, File)
Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 19:55
Associated Press Reporter

Illusionist David Copperfield is suspending his Las Vegas stage show after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the legendary magician has “no idea yet” when his production at MGM Grand will resume.

According to the newspaper, an internal email from MGM Resorts International officials said one of Copperfield’s illusion techs had been exposed to the virus.

Copperfield confirmed the backstage crew member’s diagnosis on Sunday. In a statement, Copperfield said his entire crew would be tested again.

His stage show was one of several residency productions across MGM Resorts that reopened on November 6.

The company said on its website that affected ticketholders will be offered refunds or exchanges.

