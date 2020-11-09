Blue Ivy Carter unveiled as narrator of Hair Love audiobook

Blue Ivy Carter unveiled as narrator of Hair Love audiobook
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been unveiled as the narrator for the audiobook of Hair Love (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 20:52
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been unveiled as the narrator for the audiobook of Hair Love, which is based on the Oscar-winning short film of the same name.

Hair Love creator Matthew A Cherry tweeted a clip of the eight-year-old’s narration.

The children’s book follows an African American father attempting to style his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Hair Love won best animated short film at the 92nd Academy Awards earlier this year.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, wrote on Instagram: “I heard my Grandaughter’s narration! She killed it! I cannot wait to download her voice reading it!”

The Hair Love audiobook is available now in the US and Canada.

It is the latest career milestone for Blue Ivy, the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

In June she won a BET Award alongside her mother for the song Brown Skin Girl from The Lion King: The Gift Album.

Steaming service HBO Max is developing a TV series based on Hair Love.

More in this section

British Independent Film Awards 2018 - London Rupert Everett: Cancel culture is vindictive
SOCIAL Paddington Bear Paddington author’s daughter: We should take a leaf out of bear’s book
Vanity Fair Post-Oscars party Beckinsale Michael Sheen: I questioned things about myself following Kate Beckinsale split
carterpa-sourceplace: uk
Sir Sean Connery’s 007 pistol from Dr No up for auction

Sir Sean Connery’s 007 pistol from Dr No up for auction

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices