Anne Hathaway responds to disability controversy over The Witches

Anne Hathaway responds to disability controversy over The Witches
Anne Hathaway has apologised for any offence caused following a backlash against the depiction of her character in The Witches (PA/Warner Bros)
Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 02:05
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Anne Hathaway has apologised after the depiction of her character’s hands in The Witches film was accused of being insensitive towards disabled people.

The latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1983 book stars Hathaway as the Grand High Witch, who has three elongated fingers on each hand.

Both the novel and the 1990 film starring Anjelica Huston portrayed the witches as having five fingers.

British Para swimmer Amy Marren was among those criticising director Robert Zemeckis’ recent adaptation, saying its depiction of the witches’ hands could be harmful to people – especially children – with limb impairments.

Academy Award-winner Hathaway has now joined studio Warner Bros in issuing an apology and said “now that I know better I promise I’ll do better”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for.

“As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.”

She added: “I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down.”

Hathaway also shared a video from the Lucky Fin Project, an organisation supporting those with limb differences.

A Warner Bros representative said filmmakers were “deeply saddened” at causing upset.

The Witches also stars Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci.

More in this section

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party - London Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son votes days after turning 18
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting 3rd child Chrissy Teigen tells fans ‘breathe and look at puppy photos’ as polls close
Disney's The Lion King European Premiere - London Seth Rogen and Sarah Paulson lead stars urging voters to stay in polling queues
witchespa-sourceplace: uk
Hairfinity UK Launch Party - London

Khloe Kardashian offers tips to those ‘riddled with nerves’ over election result

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices