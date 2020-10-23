Jurassic Park stars pay tribute to Richard Attenborough

Richard Attenborough’s Jurassic Park co-stars have paid tribute to the late actor on the set of the latest sequel.

Lord Attenborough, who died aged 90 in 2014, played wealthy businessman John Hammond in the 1993 sci-fi adventure film, alongside Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Those three actors are reprising their roles for Jurassic World: Dominion, which is shooting at Pinewood Studios, near Slough.

During a break in filming, they visited the Richard Attenborough Stage and shared a tribute on Instagram.

Neill posted a selfie of the trio and said: “Today, here we are, thinking about our old pal and colleague, dear old Dickie Attenborough.

“Completely appropriately, we face our greatest dinosaur terror yet today, on a great soundstage named for the great man himself.”

Neill said the cast should “make it out okay” from its latest scrape with a dinosaur, adding: “As Dickie would say ‘Darling , I lived through the Blitz.’”

Oscar-winner Dern added: “We miss you beloved Sir Richard.”

Lord Attenborough, the brother of naturalist Sir David Attenborough, was one of Britain’s leading actors before becoming a successful director.

His film roles included Brighton Rock and The Great Escape, while he won the best director Academy Award for 1982’s Gandhi.

Jurassic World: Dominion also stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and is set for release in June 2022.

It is one of the many Hollywood blockbusters delayed by the pandemic.