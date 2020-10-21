Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar film Line Of Duty in Belfast

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar were back on the beat as Line Of Duty continued filming in Belfast.

Filming on the sixth series of the hit show was halted earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic but resumed in September with strict guidelines to ensure the new episodes are produced as safely as possible.

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston on set (Liam McBurney/PA)

The trio, who play DI Kate Fleming, DS Steve Arnott and Superintendent Ted Hastings respectively, could be seen filming on Talbot Street in the Cathedral Quarter of the city.

In the scene, Hastings arrived at the Decker Avenue police station in the passenger seat of a car, where he was greeted outside by his colleagues.

Vicky McClure and Martin Compston share a laugh (Liam McBurney/PA)

The trio were photographed sipping coffee and chatting in between takes, while the crew around them wore face coverings.

The next instalment of the police thriller will feature a brand new case for anti-corruption unit AC-12, which is investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Adrian Dunbar arrived in a police car (Liam McBurney/PA)

The new series will see the arrival of newcomers Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

The new series of Line Of Duty is now due to air on BBC One next year.