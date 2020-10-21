Members of EastEnders team test positive for Covid-19

Members of EastEnders team test positive for Covid-19

EastEnders (BBC/PA)

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 22:23
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Two members of the EastEnders team have tested positive for coronavirus – but filming has not been disrupted.

The positive tests occurred in separate incidents and both staff members are self-isolating at home, the BBC said.

Cast and crew are adhering to social distancing guidelines, with the use of screens, body doubles and CGI to film intimate moments.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: “We can confirm that two members of the EastEnders team have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest Government guidelines.

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

It comes after filming on a Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special was delayed this month when crew members tested positive.

Filming on Coronation Street was also disrupted in September after an unnamed cast member tested positive.

EastEnders returned to screens in September after nearly three months away.

The soap was forced to take a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, but filming resumed in Albert Square in June.

More in this section

Guiliani visits the UK Rudy Giuliani responds to Borat video
ITV Palooza 2019 - London Martin Bashir ‘seriously unwell’ with Covid-19 related complications
Line of Duty sixth series filming in Belfast Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar film Line Of Duty in Belfast
eastenderspa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices