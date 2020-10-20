The Mandalorian cradles Baby Yoda in latest footage from Star Wars spin-off

The Mandalorian cradles Baby Yoda as he says “I’ve been quested to bring this one back to his kind” in the latest trailer for the second series of the Star Wars spin-off.

The show will return to Disney+ on October 30 as the lone helmeted gunfighter, played by Pedro Pascal, faces enemies and rallies allies as he makes his way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

He is joined by the pint-sized green character, officially known as The Child, as he can be heard saying: “If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can guide me. ”

The trailer also shows him reuniting with Gina Carano’s Cara Dune and Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga.

It also gives a look at X-Wings and TIE Fighters in action, as they chase Mando’s Razor Crest ship.

Giancarlo Esposito’s Imperial Agent Moff Gideon will also return for the new series while Weathers, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez are among the directors.

The second series of The Mandalorian premieres on October 30 on Disney+.