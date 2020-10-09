ieStyle Live from the Couch: a celebration for our changed time

From style advice and makeup for Zoom calls to Brad Pitt and why women need financial nest eggs, we covered a lot of ground during ieStyle Live from the Couch
Sonia Lennon interviews Cork's own Samantha Barry for Irish Examiner's ieStyleLive virtual event 2020.

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 21:50
Ciara McDonnell

Almost 2,000 people logged on to join ieStyle Live from the Couch, in a celebration of style and substance against the odds. Cork woman and Editor in Chief of Glamour Samantha Barry topped the bill, calling in from a hotel in Los Angeles to talk with host Sonya Lennon about why she believes all women should chase their dreams.

With prizes from Dromoland Castle, Opera Lane and Lancôme, the night kicked off just as all good nights should, with a sip of something special. Weekend’s resident drinks expert Leslie Williams was on hand to demonstrate his signature ieStyle cocktail, a scintillating blend of gin, sugar syrup and foraged hedgerow blackberries.

Drink in hand, it was straight onto the business of style, as Fashion Editor Annmarie O’Connor presented a Covid capsule for autumn/winter, all with working from home in mind. “We want to keep that essence of comfort we’ve come to love but give ourselves a boost with what we wear. Fashion can be such a great mood-booster, so we are looking at things that combine wearability, comfort and style.” 

Never lose sight of who you are when it comes to choosing what you wear, advocated our Fashion editor. “Style is more evolution than revolution. When you are tweaking your style, it’s all about small adjustments.” 

 Celebrity makeup artist Christine Lucignano brought her expertise to the table showcasing a makeup look for our changed times. “We want to look fabulous, but times are different,” the star MUA said. “I’m going to show you some things you can do to keep the makeup on under the mask, and how to deal with all the skin issues we are dealing with because of the masks!” 

Freedom in all aspects of life was the theme of the conversation between Samantha Barry and Sonya Lennon. “The idea that I’m fearless makes me smile because I’m honestly terrified half the time,” said Barry.

What career advice would she give someone who wants to try something new? “Don’t be pigeon-holed by what you’ve done before.” Understand your skills and how they translate, she advocated. “Your future should not be defined by your past.” Since Samantha assumed her role at Glamour she has made it her business to open a conversation about finance. “What is the conversation you're having with money? What's your next saving goal? These are things that we as women need to be talking about,” she pointed out.

With questions open to our event guests, there was one thing on the minds of the audience: famous people. When asked which famous person made her the most starstruck, Barry didn’t miss a beat. “Brad Pitt. Hands down. I met him and because he is so good-looking I had to make sure not to look him directly in the face so that I woudn’t stumble over my words!” 

With the event drawing to a close, Sonya Lennon had one final question for our Samantha Barry. Would she ever return to Ireland? “I miss my family so much - we are very close and I thank the Apple Gods every day for FaceTime,” she said. “There was something about being in New York during the last six months and knowing that I couldn’t get on a plane that was very difficult. I wouldn’t rule out a holiday home in West Cork where I could take time out and write.”

