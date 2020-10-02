Filming resumes on series four of Stranger Things

Filming has resumed on series four of Netflix’s hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things following a six-month break enforced by the pandemic.

Production was halted in March as the coronavirus outbreak swept across the world, all but closing down Hollywood.

In a sign of recovery for the entertainment industry, filming on the hugely popular series is back under way, reportedly in Georgia.

Netflix’s official Twitter account shared the news, posting a Stranger Things clapperboard and writing: “Today in Hawkins…”

Hawkins is the fictional Indiana small town where the show takes place. It had previously been revealed actor David Harbour will return for the fourth series, after his character Jim Hopper was presumed dead at the end of the third run.

Stranger Things, set in the 1980s, follows the attempts made by a group of teenagers and adults as they try to battle an evil monster – who comes from the underworld known as the Upside Down – in their home town.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Britain’s Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo.

It is unknown when series four will arrive on Netflix.