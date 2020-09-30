Matt Damon and Jodie Comer 'couldn't have been nicer' to fans in Tipperary

FRESH from his stay in Dalkey, Co Dublin during lockdown, actor Matt Damon has been spotted filming in another Irish location.

Damon was joined by Adam Driver of Star Wars fame and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in Co Tipperary yesterday, where they were filming for The Last Duel.

Fans gathered at a distance to see the actors throughout the day and Damon and Comer were seen waving and smiling at onlookers as they left the set.

Member of the public watch cast members at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary

"Fair play to the cast and crew of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel which is filming at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary," photographer Niall Carson said.

"Matt Damon and Jodie Comer couldn't have been nicer to the throngs of public and media who camped outside the set all day."

Based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the film centres on a woman who claims she's been raped by her husband's best friend. But when no one believes her accusation, her husband challenges his friend to a duel, the last legally sanctioned duel in the country's history (Is there a year?)

Jodie Comer leaves the set of the Last Duel at Cahir Castle.

The screenplay was written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck and Damon won an Academy award in 1998 for their screenplay Good Will Hunting.

Affleck stars in a supporting role as King Charles VI while Damon plays Jean de Carrouges alongside Driver and Comer, who play Jacques Le Gris and Marguerite de Carrouges.

Actor Adam Driver at Cahir Castle.

The trio was spotted yesterday in Cahir Castle, a set for the Ridley Scott historical film.

In February, hundreds of people queued in Dublin at an open casting call for the opportunity to become an extra on the film's set.

Hundreds of people queued in Dublin at an open casting event for extras in February. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Earlier this year, Damon stayed in Dalkey with his family for three months at the start of the pandemic after filming he was doing in Dublin stopped due to the lockdown.

He was spotted carrying a Supervalu shopping bag and had posed for pictures with residents prior to the introduction of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Jodie Comer on the set of the Last Duel

The New York Times tried to track him down but local residents wouldn't engage with their reporters.

In an interview with Dublin Radio Station Spin 1038, Damon said he "laughed so hard" when he heard of the attempts by area residents to nip the press queries in a local Facebook group about him in the bud.

Film extras bailing out a boat on the set.

"That is when I realised how great this place was and how protective everyone here is. I had no idea all this was happening behind the scenes and that you [a reporter] joined the [Facebook] group for one day before they found you out and booted you which is just great."

The Last Duel is expected to be released in Ireland on October 15, 2021.