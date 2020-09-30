I Am Woman singer Helen Reddy dies aged 78

Helen Reddy, the singer best-known for feminist anthem I Am Woman, has died aged 78, her family said.

Australia-born Reddy died in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother,” the singer’s daughters, Traci and Jordan, said.

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died at the age of 78, her family said in a statement (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

“She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”

Reddy enjoyed a prolific career. She moved to the US and found success with the 1971 song I Don’t Know How to Love Him from the musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

Her other hits include Ain’t No Way To Treat A Lady, Delta Dawn, Angie Baby and You And Me Against The World.

But it was I Am Woman for which Reddy is best known. The song became a feminist anthem and won her the best female vocal pop performance Grammy in 1973.

I Am Woman was also the name of the biopic about Reddy’s life, which was released in Australia last month.

The film’s director, Unjoo Moon, paid tribute on Twitter. She said: “Thank you Helen for teaching me to be strong & invincible as an artist a woman & a mother. You paved the way for so many.

“The lyrics that you wrote for #Iamwoman changed my life like they have done for so many people and will continue to do for generations to come.”

In her tribute, actress Jamie Lee Curtis said introducing Reddy at the 2017 Women’s March in Los Angeles was the “honour of my life”.

A message posted by the official Twitter account of 1970s R&B group The Pointer Sisters said: “We are so sad to hear that #HelenReddy has passed away. Our first television appearance was on her show. #RIPHelenReddy Condolences to her family, friends and fans.”