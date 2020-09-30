I Am Woman singer Helen Reddy dies aged 78

Helen Reddy, the singer best-known for feminist anthem I Am Woman, has died aged 78, her family said.
Australia-born Reddy died in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a statement.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother,” the singer’s daughters, Traci and Jordan, said.
“She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”
Reddy enjoyed a prolific career. She moved to the US and found success with the 1971 song I Don’t Know How to Love Him from the musical Jesus Christ Superstar.
Her other hits include Ain’t No Way To Treat A Lady, Delta Dawn, Angie Baby and You And Me Against The World.
But it was I Am Woman for which Reddy is best known. The song became a feminist anthem and won her the best female vocal pop performance Grammy in 1973.
I Am Woman was also the name of the biopic about Reddy’s life, which was released in Australia last month.
Thank you Helen for teaching me to be stong & invincible as an artist a woman & a mother. You paved the way for so many. The lyrics that you wrote for #Iamwoman changed my life like they have done for so many people and will continue to do for generations to come #RIPHelenReddy pic.twitter.com/utuoGa71ky— Unjoo Moon (@unjoomoon) September 30, 2020
The film’s director, Unjoo Moon, paid tribute on Twitter. She said: “Thank you Helen for teaching me to be strong & invincible as an artist a woman & a mother. You paved the way for so many.
“The lyrics that you wrote for #Iamwoman changed my life like they have done for so many people and will continue to do for generations to come.”
We are so sad to hear that #HelenReddy has passed away. Our first television appearance was on her show. #RIPHelenReddy Condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/bU5dYK1SM8— The Pointer Sisters (@PointerOfficial) September 30, 2020
In her tribute, actress Jamie Lee Curtis said introducing Reddy at the 2017 Women’s March in Los Angeles was the “honour of my life”.
A message posted by the official Twitter account of 1970s R&B group The Pointer Sisters said: “We are so sad to hear that #HelenReddy has passed away. Our first television appearance was on her show. #RIPHelenReddy Condolences to her family, friends and fans.”