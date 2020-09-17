Filming of The Batman resumes following hiatus over coronavirus fears

Filming of The Batman has resumed in the UK after it was paused as a precaution against coronavirus.

Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus, causing filming to be halted earlier this month, US outlets Variety and Vanity Fair previously reported.

Filming took place in Glasgow Necropolis cemetery earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The superhero film, which features the British star as the caped vigilante, only recently returned to filming near London following a six-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year, but was halted due to the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for Warner Bros Pictures said: “Following a hiatus for Covid-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK.”

The film was initially due for release in June 2021, but was delayed to October 1 2021.

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will see Pattinson, 34, follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.