Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live
Jim Carrey will play US presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live (Ian West/Barry Cronin/PA)
Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 08:40 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jim Carrey will play US presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming series of Saturday Night Live, it has been announced.

The long-running sketch show returns in October for its 46th season, a month before Americans go to the polls, network NBC said.

Alec Baldwin usually plays Donald Trump and can be expected to appear opposite his fellow Hollywood star Carrey in TV debate sketches in the run up to the election.

In a rare move, SNL’s entire cast will return from the previous season, including stars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant,  Michael Che and Colin Jost.

And there will be three new additions to the show. Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes are joining the cast.

There will be a limited studio audience at SNL’s Rockefeller Centre studio, NBC said, and the show will work closely with New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

SNL returns on October 3, with weekly episodes up until the election on November 3.

More in this section

Graham Norton Show - London Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic adds new cast members
John Wick screening - London Keanu Reeves: Matrix 4 will be a love story
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York Britney Spears’ father ‘has nothing to hide’ in conservatorship row, court hears
snlpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices