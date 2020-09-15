Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

Cardi B has filed for divorce from rapper husband Offset, describing their marriage as “irretrievably broken”.

The couple tied the knot in September 2017 and have a two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Court records obtained by the PA news agency show Grammy-winning hip-hop star Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, filed for divorce in Georgia on Tuesday.

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The couple are living in a “bona fide state of separation,” court documents state, and the marriage is “irretrievably broken”.

And there are “no prospects for a reconciliation,” the papers say.

Cardi B, 27, is asking for “primary physical custody” of Kulture and requests Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, contributes to the child’s “support and maintenance”.

The now former couple have their marital home in Fulton County, Georgia, the legal papers state.

Cardi B and Offset married in secret, not revealing the news until a year after they walked down the aisle.

Their relationship appeared to be on the rocks amid rumours of his cheating and Offset took to the stage at Cardi B’s Rolling Loud concert in 2018 to ask for forgiveness.

Offset, 28, is best known for performing with the chart-topping rap group Migos.