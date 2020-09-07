Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman gives update on skin cancer removal

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has said he is as “good as gold” following skin cancer treatment.

The 76-year-old ballroom professional revealed in August that he had had a mole removed from his forehead.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said: “I had a tiny little mole thing on the side of my head, probably from being out and playing golf and whatever. And it was such a simple process. The doctor put a few injections around it, took it out and I’m back to my gorgeous self.

“It’s so important that we do keep covered up. I used to wear a baseball cap but now I wear a straw hat which fully covers the forehead and so on. I put a lot of Factor 50 on my face when I play golf and fingers crossed everything is going to be gorgeous.”

In August, the Melanoma Fund shared a photograph of Goodman on its official Facebook page writing: “Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re. sun protection for golf.

“The ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove – a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed. He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!”

He also imparted some advice to GMB’s newly-announced Strictly contestant, presenter Ranvir Singh.

He told her: “Obviously enjoy it, learn the routine as quickly as you can and get it in your head, and then start working on the character. Whatever happens, it’s an experience you will never, ever forget.”

Goodman stepped down from the BBC dancing programme in 2016 after being on the judging panel since it began in 2004.

This year’s 12-strong line-up of Strictly contestants includes former home secretary Jacqui Smith, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing and comedian and TV star Bill Bailey.

Boxer Nicola Adams will also compete, as part of the show’s first same-sex couple.