Watch Me Whip rapper Silento charged with attacking two strangers with a hatchet

Rapper Silento, known for the viral song Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking two strangers with a hatchet, prosecutors in Los Angeles said.

The 22-year-old, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, is alleged to have walked into a stranger’s unlocked home and attacked two people before one of them disarmed him, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon following the weekend incident and is being held on a 105,000 dollar (about £79,000) bail.

The alleged attack is said to have happened in the Valley Village neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Silento is set to appear in court on Friday.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in state prison.

Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) was a viral hit and spawned a dance challenge.

Despite its popularity, it was largely panned by critics. Pop culture magazine Complex called it “one of the most annoying things to ever exist”.