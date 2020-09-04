Watch Me Whip rapper Silento charged with attacking two strangers with a hatchet

Watch Me Whip rapper Silento charged with attacking two strangers with a hatchet
Rapper Silento, known for the viral song Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening two strangers with a hatchet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Friday, September 04, 2020 - 00:32 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rapper Silento, known for the viral song Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking two strangers with a hatchet, prosecutors in Los Angeles said.

The 22-year-old, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, is alleged to have walked into a stranger’s unlocked home and attacked two people before one of them disarmed him, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon following the weekend incident and is being held on a 105,000 dollar (about £79,000) bail.

The alleged attack is said to have happened in the Valley Village neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Silento is set to appear in court on Friday.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of six years in state prison.

Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) was a viral hit and spawned a dance challenge.

Despite its popularity, it was largely panned by critics. Pop culture magazine Complex called it “one of the most annoying things to ever exist”.

More in this section

The Lost City of Z UK Premiere - London Robert Pattinson ‘tests positive for Covid-19’ halting The Batman filming
Royal visit to Abbey Road Studios Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping
The Lost City of Z UK Premiere - London The Batman shoot suspended after positive Covid-19 test
silentopa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices