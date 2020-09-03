The Batman shoot suspended after positive Covid-19 test

The Batman shoot suspended after positive Covid-19 test
Robert Pattinson stars as Batman in the latest reboot of the franchise (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 17:49 PM
Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

A member of production on The Batman has tested positive for Covid-19 and the UK shoot has been temporarily suspended.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros said the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.

Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Batman was originally supposed to hit theatres in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.

batmandigitalpa-source

