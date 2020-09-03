Mulan to be made available to Disney+ subscribers at no extra cost

Lui Yifei stars in Mulan, which will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers at no extra cost in December (Ian West/PA)
Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 00:46 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The big-budget Mulan remake will be made available to Disney+ subscribers at no extra cost in December, according to the company’s website.

The live-action film has endured a protracted launch, having originally been set for a March release before experiencing multiple delays due to the chaos caused by the pandemic.

From Friday, Mulan will be available on the Disney+ Premier Access platform for the cost of £19.99, as well as the £5.99 monthly subscription fee for the streaming service.

However, the film will be made available to all subscribers from December 4 for no added fee, according to Disney’s website.

It said the Premier Access offer will be available until November 2. After that, the website says, “Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020 for no additional cost”.

The film is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei as a young warrior in China who disguises herself as a man so she can join the military.

It is a live-action re-imagining of Disney’s 1998 animated original.

