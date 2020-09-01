Actress and comedian Niecy Nash surprises fans with wedding news

Comedian and actress Niecy Nash revealed she has married singer Jessica Betts.

Nash, 50, announced the news on social media, posting a picture of their outdoor wedding. “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Reno 911! star Nash captioned the post, referencing her full name alongside a pride rainbow and the hashtag #LoveWins.

And acknowledging some fans may been surprised by the announcement, Nash added #PlotTwist.

She wore a strapless white gown for the big day, while Betts wore a cream-coloured waistcoat and trousers over a white shirt.

Betts, a singer-songwriter, shared the same picture and said: “I got a whole Wife.”

The wedding – and Nash’s decision to publicly come out – comes almost a year after she filed for divorce from husband of eight years Jay Tucker. Betts reportedly sang at that ceremony in 2011.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay was among the guests for Nash’s latest wedding, sharing a clip of the happy couple cutting the wedding cake on Instagram.

“I love you, friend,” DuVernay said. “It was an honour to witness your wedding to Jess. Wishing you both more happiness than your hearts can hold. xo!”

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry also congratulated the couple.

She wrote on Instagram: “YASSSSSS!!!!! Bless this beautiful union!!”

Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland said: “CONGRATS NIECY BOO!!”

And LGBT advocacy group Glaad said: “CONGRATULATIONS!”

Nash, an Emmy Award-winner, is known for her work on TV comedies and has also starred in a number of dramatic roles, most notably DuVernay’s 2014 Oscar-winning drama Selma and her Netflix miniseries When They See Us.