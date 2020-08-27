‘Wanna feel old?’ – Macaulay Culkin celebrates his 40th birthday

Former child star Macaulay Culkin joked his job was to “make people feel old” as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

The actor is best-known for his breakout part in the 1990 classic Christmas movie Home Alone, in which he played enterprising youngster Kevin McCallister, pitting his wits against two bumbling intruders.

He reprised the role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

To mark his birthday on Wednesday, Culkin – one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood history – tweeted: “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

He added: “It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job.”

Culkin also joked he was about to enter a midlife crisis, saying: “I’m thinking of picking up surfing. Do you all have any suggestions?

“Do any of you have photoshop skill? Can you put my head on a surfer so I can get an idea of how cool I’d look?”

After the success of Home Alone made him world famous, Culkin starred in a string of films including Getting Even With Dad, The Pagemaster and Richie Rich, before embarking on a career break from 1994.

He returned to acting with a stage role in the play Madame Melville in 2000.

Culkin was a close friend of the late King Of Pop Michael Jackson and testified at the singer’s 2005 child sexual abuse trial that nothing improper ever occurred between them.

He starred in 2019 comedy-drama Changeland and earlier this year it was announced he had joined the cast of American Horror Story for its tenth season.