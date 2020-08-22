Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dies aged 64

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died at the age of 64.

The Miami-born musician played on their self-titled debut album, and co-wrote much of their second album, Freaky Styley.

The band confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, saying: “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed.

“Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.

“He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between.

“Peace on the boogie platform.”

They did not confirm the cause of death.

Sherman joined the Los Angeles alternative rock group, best known for hits including Under The Bridge and Californication, in December 1983, replacing founding member Hillel Slovak.

Jack Sherman played with Bob Dylan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In early 1985 Slovak quit his other band, What Is This?, and asked to rejoin the Red Hot Chili Peppers, prompting the band to fire Sherman.

His later career included credits on Bob Dylan’s Knocked Out Loaded and collaborations with The Undertones’ Feargal Sharkey and US singer-songwriter Peter Case.

Sherman contributed backing vocals to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1989 album Mother’s Milk, which featured the band’s successful cover of Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground.

Sherman was not included when the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 because he was not a current or founding member.

He told Billboard at the time: “I’m being dishonored, and it sucks.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ current line-up features singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith.