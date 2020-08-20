Who is Emma Corrin, the actress playing Lady Diana in The Crown?

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 21:28 PM
Tom Horton, PA

Series four of The Crown will see actress Emma Corrin take on the role of Diana, Princess of Wales.

She has previously said she will “strive to do justice” to Diana with her on-screen portrayal in the Netflix drama, and has paid tribute to the “profound effect” of the late princess’ work.

The 24-year-old actress will portray Diana during the early part of her relationship with the Prince of Wales before handing over the role to Elizabeth Debicki for series five and six.

Emma Corrin on set for The Crown (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The relative newcomer’s previous credits include the period ITV crime drama Grantchester.

Corrin played the character of Esther Carter in an episode of the hit programme.

She also starred in Misbehaviour alongside actresses including Keeley Hawes and Keira Knightley.

(Ian West/PA)

The film tells the story of a group of real-life feminist activists who hatched a plan to stage a protest at the Miss World contest in London in the 1970s.

Corrin played Jillian Jessup, who was Miss South Africa.

She also featured in the Batman origins series Pennyworth as Esme Winikus.

