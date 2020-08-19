Mariah Carey to release new album in October

Mariah Carey has announced that she will release a new album in October.

The US singer revealed in a post on social media that the record will be titled The Rarities.

She shared the news alongside a photo which appeared to show the album cover, which features a black and white photograph of Carey.

The album will be released on October 2.

Carey said: “This one is for you, my fans.

“It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support.

“I am so grateful to you.”

The Grammy Award-winner’s last album, Caution, was released in 2018.

Last month Carey revealed that she will release her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey in September.