Mariah Carey to release new album in October

Mariah Carey to release new album in October
Mariah Carey European tour afterparty – London
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 08:49 AM
Tom Horton, PA

Mariah Carey has announced that she will release a new album in October.

The US singer revealed in a post on social media that the record will be titled The Rarities.

She shared the news alongside a photo which appeared to show the album cover, which features a black and white photograph of Carey.

The album will be released on October 2.

Carey said: “This one is for you, my fans.

“It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support.

(PA)

“I am so grateful to you.”

The Grammy Award-winner’s last album, Caution, was released in 2018.

Last month Carey revealed that she will release her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey in September.

More in this section

Jam-Master-Jay-Killing-Indictment Suspect in Jam Master Jay killing pleads not guilty
d0dd8e75-d197-43fe-a4cf-0807eb2667fb.jpg Chariots Of Fire star Ben Cross dies aged 72
People Britney Spears Britney Spears asks court to curb father’s power over her
careyplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices