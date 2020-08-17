Jason Oppenheim: I thought Selling Sunset would be about nuances of real estate

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has said he would not have signed up for the show if he had known it would be so focused on the personal lives of the estate agents.

The entrepreneur runs the The Oppenheim Group with twin brother Brett, which is the company at the heart of the hit Netflix series.

He told Hello magazine: “Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn’t have signed up for it.

“I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn’t be that popular! I’ve come to accept the idea that I’m on more of a reality show than a real-estate show.”

Oppenheim, who said he is currently trying to sell Orlando Bloom’s house, which is on the market for €8.8 million, added that he would do his job even if it involved less money, after initially training as a lawyer.

He said: “It wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy being a lawyer, but I didn’t have the passion and drive for it. I’m more of an entrepreneur; I wanted to own my own business and I’m truly passionate about real estate.

“Being a lawyer felt like work but this doesn’t; to be honest, I’d do this job for 10% of the money that I make. That’s how much I enjoy this work.”

He added that he thinks having a beautiful home is vital for his career, saying: “In this industry, I think it’s important to have an impressive property – and I think it’s important to live in a location where you are doing business.

“When I tell people that I own several properties in the Hollywood Hills and I am encouraging them to buy a property in the area, I think it speaks volumes that I put my money where my mouth is.”

