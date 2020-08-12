Madonna and Guy Ritchie wish son Rocco a happy 20th birthday

Madonna and Guy Ritchie wish son Rocco a happy 20th birthday
W.E. UK Premiere – London
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 07:59 AM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie have wished their son Rocco a happy 20th birthday.

The former couple put separate messages on their Instagram pages.

Madonna posted several images of herself with Rocco through the years.

They showed Rocco as a baby having his first haircut, dancing on stage and walking down the street with his phone to his ear.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday Rocco. How did 20 years go by so fast?

“I love you more than you will ever know. ”

Film director Ritchie wrote: “To my first born, you’ve given me more than I can ever give you. Happy 20th birthday Rocco.”

He posted snaps of himself kissing Rocco as a baby, and giving him a peck in later years.

Madonna is also mum to daughter Lourdes and four adopted children – David – who she adopted with Ritchie – Mercy, Stella and Esther.

Ritchie later married Jacqui Ainsley and they have three children – Rafael, Rivka and Levi.

More in this section

X Factor Photocall - London Simon Cowell thanks Kelly Clarkson for filling in on America’s Got Talent
Last Christmas Premiere - London Kylie Minogue: I didn’t do very well keeping fit in lockdown
Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere - London Dwayne Johnson named world’s highest-paid actor for second year
madonnaplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices