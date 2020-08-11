Alyssa Milano says her hair is falling out as a result of coronavirus

Alyssa Milano says her hair is falling out as a result of coronavirus
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 09:51 AM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Actress Alyssa Milano has said her hair is falling out as a result of coronavirus and urged people to wear face masks to stop the spread.

The Charmed actress shared a video on Instagram in which she is brushing her hair, to demonstrate clumps of hair coming out.

She said: “I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that is coming out of my head as a result of Covid.

She ends the video by showing the hair that has come out to the camera and said: “One brushing. This is my hair loss from Covid-19. Wear a damn mask.”

She captioned it: “#longhauler. Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask.”

Milano has previously said she felt like she was dying while suffering from coronavirus.

She revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies after three earlier tests suggested she had not contracted the virus.

She shared the message alongside an image of herself using breathing equipment after she fell ill in March.

