Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa share selfie from the recording studio

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa share selfie from the recording studio

Miley Cyrus’s post came hours after she released a short clip of an unreleased track titled Midnight Sky via her Instagram page.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 19:47 PM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Miley Cyrus has teased new music by sharing a selfie with Dua Lipa from the recording studio.

The pop stars posed with the producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with artists including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

Cyrus, 27, captioned the photo: “Dua has heard what you haven’t…”

Future Nostalgia star Lipa, 24, posted a similar photo with the caption “bromance” while Watts appeared to point towards the style of the song, adding: “Warm…warmer…DISCO!!!”

Fellow stars including Demi Lovato shared their excitement at the prospect of new music from Cyrus.

She commented: “Wow I’m not ready.”

Cyrus’s post came hours after she released a short clip of an unreleased track titled Midnight Sky via her Instagram page.

Former Hannah Montana star Cyrus’s last album was 2017’s Younger Now, which contained the single Malibu.

She is currently working on her seventh studio album, tentatively titled She Is Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

It will be the first full-length since her divorce from Liam Hemsworth earlier this year.

She met the Australian actor on the set of romantic drama The Last Song in 2010 and dated on and off for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 2018.

Cyrus and Lipa have previously worked on songs together, even finishing a track shortly before the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the pair decided not to release the final product.

More in this section

Nickelodeon's 18th Annual Kid's Choice Awards - Pauley Pavilion - UCLA Campus Alyssa Milano says she ‘felt like she was dying while suffering from Covid-19’
People Jake Paul FBI agents execute search warrant at home of Jake Paul
Annie photocall - London Cameron Diaz reflects on decision to walk away from Hollywood
cyrusplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices