Megan Fox tells boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ‘my heart is yours’

Megan Fox tells boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ‘my heart is yours’
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Premiere – London
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 16:45 PM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Megan Fox has told her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly that “my heart is yours”, days after the pair made their relationship Instagram official.

The Hollywood actress, 34, and rapper, 30, reportedly began dating after meeting on the set of the upcoming crime thriller film Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Fox posted a mirror selfie on Instagram showing them both wearing swimwear with towels wrapped around their waists.

She captioned the post “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours” and added two knife emojis and a black heart.

It is the first time Fox has posted publicly about their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a picture of the couple together on Instagram on Wednesday July 29, the first time either had done so.

Fox, whose films include Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, split from husband Brian Austin Green earlier this year.

They have three sons together.

More in this section

ITV Palooza 2019 - London Caroline Flack charge was in public interest, inquest told
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Katy Perry: Pregnancy during pandemic has been an emotional rollercoaster
Caroline Flack death Caroline Flack seriously let down, hounded and feared end of career – inquest
foxplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices