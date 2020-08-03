Ellen DeGeneres’s wife breaks silence on controversy surrounding talk show

Ellen DeGeneres’s wife has broken her silence and thanked fans for their support amid controversy surrounding the TV star’s chat show.

DeGeneres issued an apology last week following reports of a toxic workplace environment on the set of her show.

Warner Bros said it would make staffing changes after an internal investigation found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

DeGeneres has since faced calls to step down. Her wife, the actress Portia De Rossi, has now shared a message of support for the beleaguered host.

She posted a picture to Instagram reading “I stand by Ellen” and wrote in the caption: “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.”

She added hashtags including #stopbotattacks. De Rossi, 47, tied the knot with DeGeneres, 62, in 2008, after California overturned a ban on same-sex marriage.

DeGeneres is one of the biggest names on US TV and has hosted the Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003.

The comedian and actress is known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

But that image has been rocked by recent allegations. A Buzzfeed News investigation made a series of claims about the alleged toxic culture on the day time talk show.

Buzzfeed spoke to former employees who made allegations of racism, unfair dismissal, intimidation and an overall toxic environment, perpetuated by the show’s senior producers.