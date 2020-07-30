Vue cinemas to begin phased reopening next month

Vue cinema
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 00:47 AM
Tom Horton, PA

Cinema chain Vue is set to begin a phased reopening of its venues.

Tickets for film screenings will go on sale on Thursday ahead of the first reopenings on August 7.

Customers will be encouraged to book their visits online and keep their distance from each other within the cinemas.

(Vue/PA)

There will also be enhanced cleaning protocols inside the venues and employees will wear protective gear.

Film times will also be staggered to limit the number of people in foyers and corridors at any one time.

Cinemas have been able to open since lockdown restrictions were eased on July 4, however a large number of venues did not immediately do so.

Toby Bradon, territory general manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK, said: “Behind the scenes, we’ve been working hard to develop safety protocols in line with Government guidelines and informed by our recently reopened cinemas across Europe.

(Vue/PA)

“The safety of those who work and visit our sites is paramount and we’ve therefore taken the time to ensure protocols and staff training are in line with the latest guidance ahead of opening.”

Previous releases including the Harry Potter films, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Batmin Begins, Inception and Dunkirk will be among the films going on shop.

Vue cinemas reopening on August 7 include venues in Doncaster, Oxford, Manchester, Farnborough, Edinburgh, Bromley and Shepherd’s Bush.

