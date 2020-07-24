The Walking Dead season 10 finale date announced after coronavirus delay

The long-awaited finale of The Walking Dead’s tenth season will arrive in October, it has been announced.

The episode had originally been due to air in April, however post-production special effects were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Work has now been completed, it was confirmed during the post-apocalyptic show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, and it will air in the US on October 4.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 Finale will FINALLY air Sunday, October 4th at 9PM on AMC!



Fans watching the virtual panel were also shown an extended teaser of the episode, showing Seth Gilliam’s Father Gabriel scrambling to help set up a defence against the incoming horde of the undead.

Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol are also trying to escape the zombies. And the trailer contains the arrival of a mystery masked figure armed with two deadly scythes.