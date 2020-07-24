The Walking Dead season 10 finale date announced after coronavirus delay

The Walking Dead season 10 finale date announced after coronavirus delay
Fox’s A Night with the Walking Dead – London
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 22:15 PM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The long-awaited finale of The Walking Dead’s tenth season will arrive in October, it has been announced.

The episode had originally been due to air in April, however post-production special effects were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Work has now been completed, it was confirmed during the post-apocalyptic show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, and it will air in the US on October 4.

Fans watching the virtual panel were also shown an extended teaser of the episode, showing Seth Gilliam’s Father Gabriel scrambling to help set up a defence against the incoming horde of the undead.

Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol are also trying to escape the zombies. And the trailer contains the arrival of a mystery masked figure armed with two deadly scythes.

Read More

Fear The Walking Dead announces season six launch date

More in this section

National Lottery Awards 2018 - London Michael Sheen: Our culture is obsessed with serial killers
Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Fear The Walking Dead announces season six launch date
The 89th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Pop star Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcome baby boy
walkingdeadplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices