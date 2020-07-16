Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s dog Mighty is missing

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s dog Mighty is missing
SeriousFun London Gala 2018 – London
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 03:13 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Orlando Bloom said “my heart is already broken” as he begged for information about his and fiancee Katy Perry’s beloved dog Mighty, who has gone missing.

The actor revealed the poodle went missing near the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

Mighty is chipped and his collar has a number to call, Bloom said, as he offered a reward for the dog’s safe return.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star asked fans to “only send REAL INFO”.

Alongside pictures of the dog, British star Bloom, who is expecting his first child with pop star Perry, said: “MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California, he is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

Bloom, 43, and Perry, 35, also own another poodle called Nugget. The dogs make frequent appearances on the stars’ social media accounts.

The couple’s famous friends sent their best wishes in the comments section of Bloom’s post.

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen said: “Oh I’m so so sorry, I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. Mighty must and will be found!!”

More in this section

Johnny Depp court case Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis no longer giving evidence in Depp libel claim
Graham Norton Show - London David Tennant: Home schooling has not been easy
Wireless Festival 2019 - Day 1 Cardi B defends Offset buying daughter Kulture, two, a Birkin bag
bloomplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices