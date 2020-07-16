Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s dog Mighty is missing

Orlando Bloom said “my heart is already broken” as he begged for information about his and fiancee Katy Perry’s beloved dog Mighty, who has gone missing.

The actor revealed the poodle went missing near the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

Mighty is chipped and his collar has a number to call, Bloom said, as he offered a reward for the dog’s safe return.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star asked fans to “only send REAL INFO”.

Alongside pictures of the dog, British star Bloom, who is expecting his first child with pop star Perry, said: “MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California, he is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

Bloom, 43, and Perry, 35, also own another poodle called Nugget. The dogs make frequent appearances on the stars’ social media accounts.

The couple’s famous friends sent their best wishes in the comments section of Bloom’s post.

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen said: “Oh I’m so so sorry, I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through. Mighty must and will be found!!”