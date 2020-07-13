Kate Garraway celebrates return to GMB and shares update on husband

Kate Garraway has revealed husband Derek Draper had a “stable day” in his fight against coronavirus as she celebrated her return to Good Morning Britain.

The TV presenter had been away from work while Draper, 52, was in hospital with the illness.

During an emotional appearance on Good Morning Britain last week, 100 days since her husband was admitted to hospital, Garraway said doctors “don’t know how much better” he can get.

She has now marked her return to presenting with a post on Instagram, thanking co-host Ben Shephard and providing an update on Draper.

Garraway said: “Well I survived my 1st day back without crashing the show thanks to the brilliant @benshephardofficial , the whole wonderful @gmb team & all of YOUR patience!!

“Thanks so much for your incredibly kind messages. Means such a lot . Derek had a stable day too.”

Garraway added fingers crossed and praying emojis and said: “See you at 6am tomorrow xxx.”

Garraway returned to the studio on Monday morning.

She told fellow presenters: “Don’t be too nice because I’ll get emotional. Just go back to being rude!”

Shephard told Garraway: “It’s lovely having you back, back to work. First day back in quite a while”, adding “nothing has gone wrong yet”.

Garraway has previously told of her fears Draper, the father of her two children, was not “going to make it”.

He fell ill with Covid-19 in March.