Bernie Ecclestone: I don’t change nappies because that’s what wives are for

Bernie Ecclestone has said that he does not change his newborn son’s nappies because “that’s what wives are for”.

The former Formula One chief, 89, also told ITV’s This Morning that he did not want to be in the room while his wife Fabiana Flosi was in labour.

“I don’t know what there is to see,” he said. “I’d rather watch a video.”

Ecclestone and Flosi have recently had a son (David Davies/PA)

When asked whether he helps out with looking after the baby, he said: “I do whatever’s necessary when it is necessary.”

However, after he was asked whether this extends to changing nappies and doing night-time feeds, he replied: “No. That’s what wives are for.”

Flosi told the programme that Ecclestone does lend a hand at home, saying: “He helps and he looks after him.

“He is a special person, we are super happy.”

Ecclestone added that he would like to expand his family further.

“I think it would be good if he has a little brother or sister,” he said.

Ecclestone ran Formula One for many years (David Davies/PA)

Ecclestone said he thinks he has become “quite famous” because of his son.

He also discussed his views on age during the interview.

“I think you are as old as you want to be, or as old as you think you are,” he said. “I for years have always thought I’m 30.”

He added: “I never think of age.”

Ecclestone said he would not necessarily want his son to follow him into Formula One.

“He will have to do what he wants to do,” he said.

“I think it is bad when parents think their children should be what there dad is, because they may not want to be and if you force them to do something they don’t want to do, they probably won’t be good at it.”